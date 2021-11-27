Legon Cities coach Konadu rues missed chances against Aduana Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: ghanasportspage.com

Legon Cities were looking for their second win of the season following their Week 2 win over RTU. Out of five games, the Royals have won one, drawn two and lost two.



Yahaya Mohammed’s world class freekick goal at the 28th minute gave the Dormaa-based Aduana Stars their second three points of the season after trailing RTU 5-1 in Dormaa.



Legon Cities coach cum Black Stars deputy manager, Maxwell Kanadu revealed after the full-throttle what caused them the defeat despite dominating in the entire duration.



On his comments on the game in a post-match interview Coach Maxwell Konadu reacted, “Aduana had an early freekick and they took it. We had the same thing but we couldn’t take ours. In the Ghana Premier League you have to take your chances that is one thing we have to understand and we have to take our chances so we’ve accepted the defeat, we know we played better but is a defeat that I think we allowed them. We only have to go back and work hard and try to take our chances when it comes. There’s nothing you can do, I mean the chances came, we exerted all the effort that we were supposed to but I think their goalkeeper is good so we have to go back and work hard ahead of Ashanti Gold clash in Obuasi."



After five games, Maxwell Konadu’s side sits in the 9th position with 5points.



The Royals, Legon Cities will follow the itinerary to Obuasi as they lock horns against AshantiGold who trashed the Phoobians last week.