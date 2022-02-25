Legon Cities announce gate fees for Hearts of Oak match

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legon Cities have announced gate fees for their Ghana Premier League match against Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Royals will be hosting the reigning Ghana Premier League champions in the first match of the second round of the 2021/2022 season.



Fans who would want to watch the crucial encounter will have to part with GHC70 and GHC20 for the VIP stand and Popular Stand respectively.



Hearts of Oak come into the game on the back of their goalless drawn game with rivals Asante Kotoko.



Legon Cities on the other hand will hope to continue on a winning note after beating King Faisal 1-0 in the last game of the first round.



The first leg of this tie ended 0-0 with Legon Cities goalie Eric Ofori Antwi claiming the Man of the Match award.



