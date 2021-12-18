Legon Cities FC to lock horns with Asante Kotoko on Sunday

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Struggling sides, Legon Cities FC and Asante Kotoko will lock horns this weekend in what will be a matchday 9 contest of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The home team, Legon Cities FC are without a win in their last five matches, making the team one of the worst sides in the division since the campaign commenced.



In that last poor run of five games, the team has only picked three points from a possible 15 after losing two and drawing the remaining three matches.



For the visitors, Asante Kotoko have shockingly recently failed to impress in matches.



In the team’s last three matches after winning four games in a row, they have failed to record a single win.



In midweek, the team was held to a 1-1 draw by newcomers Real Tamale United (RTU) although they played at home at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



This weekend, Asante Kotoko will aim to return to winning ways when the team plays as a guest to Legon Cities FC.



The encounter was scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium but due to an event, it has been moved to the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu



Date and kick-off time:



The game will be played on Sunday, December 19, 2021. It is set to kick off at 15:00GMT.