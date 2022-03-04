Legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala tips Super Eagles to beat Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala has tipped the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 World Cup when they face Ghana's Black Stars in the playoff.



Okala, who won the 1980 AFCON with the Super Eagles believes the team has a formidable squad capable of beating the Black Stars both home and away to qualify.



“To be sincere, the Super Eagles I watched during the last AFCON tournament in Cameroun should be able to beat Ghana home and away,” Okala said.



“I am not trying to underrate the strength of Ghana in football, but the old rivalry should favour Nigeria now".



"Our boys showed that determination in Cameroun that the Eagles have what it takes to pick the World Cup ticket. All we need do now is to believe in coach Augustine Eguavoen and the team. I am supporting them in whatever capacity I can offer,” Okala stated.



The Super Eagles have released their squad for the crucial encounter on March 25 with the first leg to be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Ghana travel to Abuja for the second leg on March 29, 2022.



“That was one encounter I won’t forget in my life,” Okala recalled yesterday in a chat with The Guardian. “As usual, the National Stadium in Lagos was filled to capacity and the expectations of Nigerians were very high. The Black Stars were equally loaded with top stars, but in the end, we won.”