Legendary Kofi Pare casts doubt about Black Stars World Cup qualification

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana captain Kofi Pare has casted doubt about the Black Stars of Ghana World Cup qualification chances.



Ghana will play a two-legged encounter against Nigeria next month with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



The Black Stars will host Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before traveling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29, 2022.



Speaking to Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Kofi Pare, a member of the squad that won the 1963 and 1965 Africa Cup of Nations noted Nigeria has quality over Ghana and for that matter, if the Black Stars are unable to lift up their performance they cannot qualify.



“Truth be told, the entire nation were unhappy with the performance of the Black Stars at the just ended AFCON in Cameroon. At some point in time, we were ahead of Nigeria in terms of performance but at the moment, we cannot compare the Black Stars to them”



“The Nigeria FA saw their team was declining and decided to strategize things and it is really paying off for them. If the Black Stars is unable to uplift their performance against Nigeria, it will be difficult for us to qualify because they have a strong team than us,” he said.