Legendary Goalkeeper Sammy Adjei joins Kenpong Academy

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak safest pair of hands Sammy Adjei has been appointed as the new Goalkeeper’s Trainer for fast-rising Kenpong Football Academy.



The Winneba based Football Institution boasts of a rich technical bench with veteran coach Francis Oti Akenteng and James Kwasi Appiah leading the technical direction.



The inclusion of Sammy Adjei who has acquired enough experience in Ghana Football as a goalie, winning the Champions League and representing Ghana at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, is expected to add value and help develop the young goalkeepers around.



The Academy has enterprising and budding goalkeepers like Stephen Awere, Emmanuel Vipo Nantomah, Amidu Umar, Edward Ampah, and Pamah Isaac.



Since he started training with the academy boys, Sammy Adjei has taken these goalies through an intensive drill apart from the great tutorials he has offered them. The youngsters tell Kenpong Media of their excitement to have a seasoned and experienced personality like Sammy Adjei to lead them and thanked Management of Kenpong for being proactive in their desire to get them the best training needed to push them up the ladder.



Management is hopeful that Kenpong Football Academy will surely produce amazing goalkeepers shortly for Ghana Football as they have already shown a great desire and potential to succeed.