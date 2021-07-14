Lee Addy commends GFA for successful organization of 2020/2021 GPL season

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Ghana defender Lee Addy has heaved praises on the Ghana Football Association for successfully organizing the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League after a very difficult 3 years for Ghana football.



The local football scene has been hit with lots of difficulties for the past three years and until the 2020/2021 season, there hadn’t been a fully completed season in the country for nearly 3 years.



However, things are beginning to fall in place, and under the new leadership they have successfully been able to organize a first full season and Lee Addy believes the leadership deserves some plaudits for their efforts.



“I have watched some of the games at the stadium and the talents and everything is wonderful.



“I really admire the FA for organizing a successful 2020/21 Ghana premier league season, more grease to their elbow,” he added.



Hearts of Oak emerged victors of this season’s Ghana Premier League; their first title triumph in 12 years and will wrap up their 2020/21 season with an away game against WAFA at the Sogaokpe at the Red Bull Arena where they will receive their medals and trophy.