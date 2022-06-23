Learn something from Hearts of Oak's last Africa campaign - Papa Arko to Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Ernest Papa Arko, has implored the club to take a lesson from Accra Hearts of Oak's abysmal performance in their Africa club competition campaign last season.



Hearts of Oak were knocked out of the CAF Champions League in the preliminary stages and also failed to make an impact in the CAF Confederations Cup despite dominating the local scenes in Ghana after winning both the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup.



As Asante Kotoko prepares to commence their campaign in the CAF Champions League after winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, Papa Arko believes the Porcupine Warriors must strengthen their team to avoid a disastrous campaign.



"Kotoko needs to strengthen the squad and build a formidable team going into Africa to avoid any disgrace," Papa Arko told OTEC Fm.



"They should learn something from what happened to Hearts of Oak during their last Africa campaign because Kotoko can never afford to lose by six (6) goals to nil in a game," he added.



Former Asante Kotoko coach, CK Akonnor, has also urged the club to also keep their top striker Frank Etouga and buy more experienced players to improve their squad.



