‘Learn from Coach Elorm’ – Benjamin Azamati to UG Athletes

Sports News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has advised University of Ghana Athletes to learn from his former coach, Elorm Amenakpor who to him is a very good coach.



The former University of Ghana student who is now in West Texas University in the United States was coached by Elorm Amenakpor during his days in Legon where he won gold medal at the 2019 African Games in Rabat and GUSA 100m on two occasions.



Azamati in an interaction on social media said, “you guys have to work hard, you are under a coach who is really good and who really listens so you have to learn a lot from him.



“You don’t have to leave the job for him to do, you also have to learn, the more you ask questions the more you learn.”



Benjamin Azamati broke Ghana’s all-time 100m race time last year and was part of Ghana’s 4x100m team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.