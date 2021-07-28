Leaker of Ashgold, Inter Allies footage must be punished - Eleven Wonders coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu believes footage of alleged fixed matches on the final matchday of the Ghana Premier League should not have been made public.



The West Africans’ elite domestic league has been caught up in controversy after viral social media videos showed what has been described as “deliberate loose goals” in some matches, particularly in the tie between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies as well as the fixture between Wonders and Legon Cities.



Things turned from bad to worse after Allies player Hashmin Musah admitted to intentionally scoring two own goals in an attempt to foil suspected match-fixing.



“Look, there are some news that we have to protect. For me, if I was a GFA member, that cameraman at Obuasi [whose footage was leaked to the public] would be sacked today,” Osei-Fosu told Luv FM.



“The video is for the GFA so whoever wants the video will have to go to the GFA to apply for it. Never think that the English Premier League that we watch, everything that happens on the pitch they give to us, no.



“There are policies in using such footage or materials. So, things that will put their product into disrepute they don’t have to show it because you have to protect the integrity of the product.”



The matchday squad, including players and officials of Allies and Ashanti Gold, are currently under investigation by the Ghana Football Association and Ghana Police.



Ashanti Gold duo Seth Osei and Samed Mohammed have been summoned to face the GFA Investigation Team on Thursday.



“I don’t even want to go on the media house because if I go on the media house that has gone for accreditation to run commentary and you bring out a video publicly, you have broken the copyright rules,” Hearts management member Frank Nelson Nwokolo opines, as reported by Joy Sports.



“The media house has no accreditation for video and that is the point. The only group that has accreditation for video for our league is StarTimes and that video did not come from them.



“If we were serious in Ghana, they wouldn’t have done that. Because next season if I was to be part of that decision making that media house will not get accreditation to even run commentary.”



Nwokolo’s Hearts side won the league, their 20th title in history.