Leah Sharibu second baby? Latest news about Dapchi school girl Boko Haram captive

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Leah Sharibu second baby? We know say yousef dey wonder weda di Dapchi school girl wey Boko Haram kidnap since February 2018 true-true give birth to second child as hostage.



Leah Sharibu papa Nathan Sharibu don react to news say im daughter give birth to second child in Boko Haram captivity.



Tori be say Nigeria local media bin dey report on Tuesday say one United States Rights group don lament di plight of di abandoned Dapchi heroine Christian schoolgirl wit report say she give birth to a second child in captivity.



BBC neva fit confam dis report wey dis group claim say e happun.



Oga Sharibu Nathan wey be Leah papa speak wit BBC News Pidgin on Wednesday evening in a devastating tone say, "As far as I dey concerned, all dat na rumor."



He say im never hear anything about im daughter giving birth in di camp of her abductors.



He say since di kidnap, im neva hear anything from im daughter or di kidnappers.



"I never hear anything from dem". Oga Nathan tok.



Oga Nathan also tok say several times federal government don promise to secure di release of im daughter but dem no do anything.



"I plead wit dem several time, up till now e dey negative and I no get anything to tell dem again." he add am.



Different kain rumours don comot since di abduction of Leah Sharibu for 2018, For January, some Nigerian newspapers bin report say Leah got pregnant for one Boko Haram commander wey marry her and live outside Nigeria.



On February 19, 2018, Boko Haram kidnap Leah along wit some oda school girls from di Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State .



Federal Government later secure di release of some of dem but di militant group no gree release Leah and tori be say dem keep Leah for dia camp sake of she refuse to convert to Islam.



For August 2019, Nigeria goment say Leah Sharibu still dey alive. Dat time, di Senior Special Assistant to di Nigeria President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, say Buhari administration no go give up until she return safely.



Sharibu join di more dan 100 school girls wey Boko Haram kidnap in 2018 from Dapchi, di militants no gree release her, wen dem free di odas.



Shehu say: "Instead of giving up, di goment dey arrange some tins to secure her release."