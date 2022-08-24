You are here: HomeSports2022 08 24Article 1609043

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leading Spanish newspaper under attack on social media for 'racist' representation of Real Madrid's black players

Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga and Tchouameni Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga and Tchouameni

Leading Spanish newspaper Marca have come under attack on social media following a picture and caption with racist undertones.

Renowned journalists and football fans on social media are seething with rage over a story by the newspaper which sought to portray African players as gifted with pace and power.

In a story titled “Real Madrid plan: Athletic and physical players to get the better of their opponents”, the newspaper used four black players as feature photo.

John Muller, a football writer for The Athletic, called out the newspaper, urging them against such photos.

Sharing a screenshot of the story, he tweeted “Hey maybe don't do this”.

Sid Lowe, a Spanish reporter for The Guardian newspaper, questioned why the player in the Real Madrid setup who epitomizes the description was not used as the feature photo.

He tweeted “They didn’t even include Valverde (in the photo at least), the player who most justifies that analysis”.

Social media users jumped on the tweets and lashed out at the Spanish newspaper for being racist.

Unsurprisingly, there were some people who could not find the racism and stereotyping in the post and wondered why others were doing that.

