Leader of our time - Jerome Otchere praises 'visionary' Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko crowned GPL champions



Great Olympics beat Hearts of Oak 3-0



Etouga sets sights on Ishmael Addo's record



Former Editor-in-Chief of Kotoko Express Newspaper, Jerome Otchere was full of praise for Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah after the Porcupines were crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors were crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League in front of their home crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, June 12, 2022, after beating Elmina Sharks 3-0.



Nana Yaw Amponsah after winning the league told MX24 TV in an interview that his target is to build something that will stand the test of time because others before him had won the league.



"I'm happy that we have won the league but I'm not overly excited because others who came before me also won the Ghana Premier League. For me and my team what we want is to build something that will stand the test of time and take this club to another level," Nana Yaw Amponsah said in an interview with MX24 TV.



Reacting to Nana Yaw Amponsah's interview, Jerome Otchere wished him well as he described him as a proper leader.



@AsanteKotoko_SC: Leader of our time. He wants to do things “that will stand the test of time.” That’s how proper leaders think. May all you aspire to do become reality.



