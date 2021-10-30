Lazio fan who racially abused Alfred Duncan banned

Sports News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Lazio fan who racially abused Ghana and Fiorentina midfielder, Alfred Duncan, has been identified and banned.



The fan has been banned from attending Lazio matches at the Stadio Olimpico.



The bizarre incident happened after Lazio had beaten Fiorentina by a lone goal in the Serie A on Wednesday night.



Duncan was speaking to DAZN in a post-match interview when from the stands a fan spoke to him in a racist way: "Negro di m *** a!".



As reported by the 'Gazzetta dello Sport', however, each party immediately took action to shed light on the issue.



And so, the inspectors of the Federal Prosecutor's Office, thanks also to the collaboration of the Olimpico security officers, were able to identify the fan in question already after the match.



As reported by Lazio, the fan will no longer be able to access the stadium to watch Lazio matches. It is possible that measures are also taken against him by the judicial authorities.



This is not the first time Duncan has been involved in such a situation. In April this year, he accepted an apology from the mother of a teenager who racially abused him on social media.