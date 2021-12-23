Lawyer Ntow Fianko advises current GFA leadership on posture towards Congress

Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Veteran Ghanaian football administrator, Lawyer Ntow Fianko, has advised the current Ghana Football Association (GFA) leadership to change their posture towards the various stakeholders of the association.



According to the Board member of Berekum Arsenal, the current GFA leadership should respect the members of the association as they have the power to make or unmake them.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM, Ntow Fiako said, “The Current GFA should show respect to its members. Congress can either make or unmake them and they should be careful. They cannot fight Congress. This FA wants to be powerful than Congress.



“Let’s give respect to the clubs because without the clubs there is no Football Association”.



The Ghana Football Association yesterday held Congress to amend some of its statutes.



The Congress was attended by the various stakeholders without the leadership of the GFA.