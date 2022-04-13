Lawrence Ati-Zigi earns high marks after heroic performance in game against Basel

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in spectacular form over the weekend as he helped his FC. St. Gallen outfit to draw 1-1 against FC Basel in the Swiss Super League.



The goalkeeper started for his team on Sunday when the team hosted the matchday opponent.



Throughout the 90 minutes he played, Lawrence Ati-Zigi excelled with his performance and pulled off fantastic saves to deny FC Basel from scoring the needed goals to run away with maximum points.



Courtesy of his top display, the Black Stars goalkeeper scored a rating of 7.0 at the end of the 2-2 draw.



On the matchday, Ghanaian attacker Kwadwo Duah scored to open the scoring for FC St. Gallen in the 20th minute. Nine minutes later, an own goal from Leonidas Stergiou restored parity for the visitors.



In the second half, goals from Jeremy Guillemenot and Liam Millar cancelled out as both teams shared the spoils.



