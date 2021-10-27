Latif Blessing scores and assists as LAFC beat Seattle Sounders in MLS

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Latif Blessing scored and provided an assist for Los Angeles FC in their 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC to move into MLS play-off position on Tuesday.



The 24-year-old put up an impressive performance as he helped his side cruise to a comfortable victory at the Banc of California Stadium.



Brian Rodriguez opened the scoring for LAFC in the 21st minute, slipping a shot past Stefan Frei, while Blessing added a critical goal in first-half stoppage time.



Cristian Arango sealed the win from a long distance in the 51st minute.



The victory put LAFC on 44 points and moved them ahead of Vancouver Whitecaps on goal differential for the seventh and final Western Conference playoff spot.



However, Vancouver have a game in hand and ninth-place Real Salt Lake (42 points) have played two fewer games than Los Angeles, so plenty of work remains for head coach Bob Bradley's side.



Blessing has made 28 league appearances, scored two goals, and provided two assists for Los Angeles FC so far this season.



Watch Latif Blessing's goal and assist for Los Angeles FC against Seattle Sounders FC:



