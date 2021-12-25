Latif Blessing dragged to court by manager for failing to respect contract

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Los Angeles forward, Latif Blessing, has been sued by his managers Joy Industries for failing to honor his part of the contract.



Lawyer Francis Polley confirmed to Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM that the former Liberty Professionals player has been served.



According to him, since Latif Blessing moved to the Major League Soccer to play for Los Angeles he has failed to respect the contract he signed with his managers. “We had a management contract with Latif Blessing which was signed in June 2015. What is expected of him, he has failed to honor his part of the contract. Since he moved to the MLS, he has no respect for anyone”, Lawyer Polley told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.



“He refuses to sit down with management and we have no option to take him on. He was served the summon on Thursday”.



“We had an agreement with Latif and we have served him in so many ways. Since he moved to the MLS he started behaving funny. In the contract we are entitled to a percentage of his signing on fee and we are in court for that amount. That is why most people don’t want to help Ghanaian players”.



“We don’t want to spoil his career we just want him to respect the agreement”, he added.



