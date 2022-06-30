Last season’s Africa campaign was a learning point - Hearts of Oak's Mohammed Alhassan

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan, has said the club's disappointing perfromance in CAF inter-club competition last season was a learning point.



Alhasan believes the team have learned their lesson and will not repeat their humiliating performance from last season.



The former WAFA defender told Wontumi TV that he is confident that Hearts' capable technical team will find a solution to their problems this time.



“Last season's African campaign was a learning point; I don’t think what happened to us will happen again. We have a good technical team so I think they are going to sit us down and find solutions to the problems that led to the humiliating defeats in Africa,” he told Wontumi FM.



In the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League Hearts Of Oak ere eliminated in the playoffs after losing 6-2 on aggregate to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.



They dropped to the Confederation Cup and met JS Soura. The then-champions of Ghana Premier League were eliminated again after losing 4-2 on aggregate.



Hearts of Oak will compete in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederations Cup after defeating Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup final.





