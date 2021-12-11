Laryea Kingston praises Black Stars spirit ahead of World Cup play-offs

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has hailed Black Stars’ spirit and self-belief ahead of the 2022 World Cup play-offs.



Kingston believes the Black Stars led by returnee coach Milovan Rajevac can qualify for the tournament in Qatar next year.



Black Stars endured a topsy-turvy run in the second qualifying round. They needed a 1-0 victory against South Africa in their final match to avoid missing out on a second consecutive World Cup



“One thing I have noticed about Ghana is that when it matters most, that’s when they deliver,” Kingston, who played at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, said on Citi TV.



“When they were going to play South Africa in the last game, a lot of people didn’t have belief in the team. We know how to play these types of games, we have been there before and I think we have a solid management that has been there before.



“Milovan Rajevac has taken us to the World Cup before, so he is capable of qualifying us once again.



“I know we are going to meet top teams on the continent in the play-offs but they also have a lot of respect for us and we need to take advantage of that.”



The playoffs is set for March after the draw which was moved from December to January 2022.