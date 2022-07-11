Laryea Kingston confident Otto Addo will succeed as Ghana coach

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston is highly optimistic Otto Addo will succeed as Ghana coach.



Otto Addo replaced Milovan Rajevac as Ghana's coach after Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac failed to progress to the last 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, finishing bottom of their group.



He led qualified the Black Stars to their fourth World Cup appearance following a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in the final play-offs at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to progress on the away goals rule.



Kingston said as quoted by Footballghana.com: "Otto Addo has been in an elite environment as a coach for a very long time at Borussia Dortmund.



"He was a transitional coach for FC Nordsjælland for four years before moving back to Dortmund so when you look at him, he's been in an elite footballing environment so he knows what it takes to compete.



"He knows what it takes to build a team. So for me, I have a lot of confidence in him because of his experience and the backroom staff that he's surrounded himself with, the likes of George Boateng, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani they also have experience," the 41-year-old added.



"Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, I have been with him at Right to Dreams for a very long time. He coached and won the league with Kumasi Asante Kotoko. He has experience. He is a CAF instructor as well so he knows what it takes to help Otto Addo achieve his goal."



Coach Addo became the first Ghanaian to have represented Ghana at the World Cup and also qualified the team for the Mundial as a coach.