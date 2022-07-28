Larry Sumaila slams 'unprofessional' Hearts of Oak after release

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Defender Larry Sumaila has hit out at the leadership of Accra Hearts of Oak for not communicating to him, the decision to terminate his contract.



Accra Hearts of Oak on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, put out a statement announcing their decision to terminate the contract of six players ahead of the 2022/2023 football season.



Larry Sumaila who is part of the six players released stated that the club should have informed him before issuing the statement.



"My contract was not terminated but it has expired so Hearts of Oak should have released me in a professional way. Say that my contract was terminated was a dent on my reputation."



"Nobody even spoke to me when they decided to release me after the expiration of my contract but I heard it in the media space," Larry Sumaila told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM/TV.



Patrick Razak, William Dankyi, Larry Sumaila Ibrahim, Manaf Umar, Kofi Kordzi, and Frederick Ansah Botchway have all been released by the Phobians ahead of the new season.



