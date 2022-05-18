Lakeside Village fulfills its pledge at Asamoah Gyan’s book launch

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: SPONSORED

Net 36 Vista, a property investment, development and management company, developers of LAKESIDE VILLAGE has fulfilled their pledge at the Asamoah Gyan's book launch.



The company and its brand ambassador Joseph KingKong Agbeko were among the high profile companies and individuals who made a pledge for the much-publicised book-LeGendary.



CEO of Lakeside Village Dr Bernard BNA Yartey said after presenting the cheque for the two books he received from Team Gyan



"...We are doing this to support a worthy course, Gyan has paid his dues, we can't quantify what he has done for Ghana in monetary terms. This is just a token for a player who took Ghana football up there on the world stage. Our company and our brand ambassador Agbeko, are indeed proud of Gyan."



Lakeside Village and their brand ambassador bought the book, which was launched a few days ago in Accra for several thousands of cedis.