BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Lagos socialite Pretty Mike dey arrested ontop Cubana fresh police case

Eze-Nwalie Nwogu AKA Pretty Mike

Nigerian socialite Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu AKA Pretty Mike dey arrest wit fresh police charge for Lagos, di kontry commercial capital.



Police for Lagos state, South West Nigeria don confam say dem arrest popular socialite, Pretty Mike for breaking Covid-19 protocol.



Di Lagos state police command tok-tok pesin, SP Muyiwa Adejobi tell BBC Pidgin say dem don charge Pretty Mike to court afta di arrest.



"We arrest am for violating covid-19 protocol in Lagos. we arrest am as one of those wey facilitate di operations of Cubana Night club on di Island."



"E dey work for di club and e dey among di pipo wey open di club for operation and we don charge am to court. Di case still dey on."



Over di weekend, on Saturday 28th February, police bin storm Popular Cubana Night Club inside Lagos Island and arrest clubbers for violating COVID-19 protocols.



Concerning weda Pretty Mike dey among di pipo wey police arrest dat Saturday, oga Adejobi tok say police pick am up separately;



"Police no fit arrest di owner or di managers or consultants of di club on dat day wey dem go dia to arrest pipo wey dey party for di club but police later pick am up another day."



Oga Muyiwa Adejobi add say di circumstances behind Pretty Mike arrest no mata; "Wetin mata be say we arrest and charge am to court."



Di police tok-tok pesin say pretty mike still dey in police custody on court order as e no fit meet up with e bail condition.



"E no fit meet up with e bail condition immediately but If to say e don perfect e bail conditions e for don go. No be police dey keep am now, but na court. E dey on police custody on court order."



Muyiwa Adejobi say although e no too know every-every about Pretty Mike bail condition but e get to do with surety, land property in Lagos, to provide one traditional ruler and some amount of money.



Pretty Mike dey controversial with di way e dey appear for events. E style of appearance don cause plenti tok-tok for social media.



For November last year, e carry six pregnant women go di wedding of actor, WIlliams Uchemba and post say e dey live im best live.