BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Lagos anti-cult law give 21 years jail term for convicts - Wetin you need to know

Govnor Babajide Sanwo Olu sign di bill for di Prohibition of Unlawful societies and Cultism, 2021

Authorities for Lagos state, south west of Nigeria don sign 21 years jail term for any cultist wey dem convict.



Govnor Babajide Sanwo Olu sign di bill for di Prohibition of Unlawful societies and Cultism, 2021 into law on Monday 15, 2021, because of di many- many cult clash wey di state dey face.



Di Govnor sign di bill into law afta di state house of assembly pass di bill last month.



Dis step from d goment dey come ontop tori of cult clash, violence, fight-fight wey goment say cultists get hand inside for di state.



Sanwo-Olu say du state don suffer di negative effects of unlawful societies and cultism, as e say di new law wan make parents more responsible and show more interest in di up-bringing of dia children and wards to ensure say dem no become a burden to di society.



Dis na wetin you need to know about di new law.





Wetin dey inside di law

How cultism dey gbege Lagos state

21 years jail term for any cultist dem gbab, carry go court and convict.15 years jail term for anybodi wey dem find guilty say e dey cover-up for cultists and pipo wey dey allow cultist to use dia property do meetings.Di new law put out more punishment for convicted cultists and give parents chance to properly raise dia children so dem no go join cult.Di punishment dey applicable too to anybodi wey join any unlawful society.Di new anti-cultism law dey replace di 2007 anti-cultism law of di state wey dem bin review for 2015.Di new law dey applicable to di whole state unlike di former law wey restrict im powers to only tertiary institutions.Di law also apply to anybodi wey attend cultist meetings weda as member or intending member.E also affect anybodi wey force anoda pesin to join cult.Di law also stipulate 21 years for any member of cult group wey set fire on anytin or use firearm or deadly objects, including acid and oda chemicals, in any manner to cause harm to anyone.Dis Lagos new law fit be di most toughest anti cultism law for di whole Nigeria as di kontri constitution only sama three years jail term as punishment for anybody wey join any unlawful society. Some states for Nigeria dey use di law wey Nigeria constitution tok to fight cultism.Di state don arrest over hundreds of cultists in 2021 alone according to police.Reports of cult clashes dey fly upandan for di state evriday wit so many deaths wey dey follow am, especially death of innocent pipo wey no be cultists.Di most recent na di incident for Lekki, wia police arrest cultists for Imalete Alafia Ibeju Lekki wear dem bin clash and kill pipo.