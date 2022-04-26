Lack of support affecting women’s football - Former Black Queens Player

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Former Black Queens Player and Women’s Football Representative on the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Madam Anita Wiredu-Minta has said that the lack of support for women’s football is negatively affecting its progress.



According to her, women’s football in Ghana is still suffering from logistical and financial years after the female senior national team has participated twice in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.



Madam Wiredu-Minta made these remarks when she took her turn on a Current Affairs programme on the GTV Sports+ Channel named; "Saving Our Passion”.



“Just compare the preparations between the male teams and that of the female teams towards both local and international tournaments and you will see the disparities,” she told the host of the show Mr. Karl Tuffuor,



The Former Black Queens Player and Women’s Football Representative on GHALCA also bemoaned the poor organizational and physical structures and called on duty bearers to put their acts together to enable them to put in the right structures and support for the betterment of the Women’s game.