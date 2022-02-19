Lack of sponsorship due to corruption, improper football management - SWAG

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana(SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah has bemoaned the lack of proper football management and corruption as the reason the sport lack sponsorships.



Speaking on the GTV Sports+ program dubbed Saving Our Passion, the ace Sports Journalist said football lacks funding because it is hugely tagged with corruption.



“Let’s not be hypocritical, we don’t run football properly here in Ghana. Our football is hugely tagged with corruption so it’s even difficult for our clubs to get sponsors, but I know they will love to do things right but where’s the money.” Mr. Yeboah said.



Ghana, unlike Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia whose leagues are regarded strong on the African continent, Ghana’s league is ranked 20th in Africa, according to statistics on CAF Club Rankings.



A feat not good enough for a country regarded as a football nation.



Mr. Yeboah was of the view that football in the past was well managed by selfless leaders.



“I think we had selfless leaders leading our football at then, but this time around the story is different.” He added.



Despite the challenges of the Ghana Premier League and its position on the African continent, Eighteen (18) Ghanaian Clubs are fully participating in the ongoing league which is currently on a break awaiting its second round scheduled for 26 February.



This weekend, two arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be in action for the Outstanding Match Day 7 of the Ghana Premier League.