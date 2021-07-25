Lack of concentration cost us in Champions League - Hasaacas Ladies coach

Sports News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Hasaacas Ladies FC suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria’s Rivers Angels FC in the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers.



A goal conceded in each half of the game meant Hasaacas Ladies has to beat Niger’s AS Police de Niamey in the next outing to ensure any chance of qualifying to the next stage of the competition.



Speaking to Happy 98.9FM after the game, Head Coach of Hasaacas Ladies FC, Yusif Basigi attributed their loss to lack of concentration.



“We played against a good side and we are also a good side but a game of this nature, when you lose concentration, you are punished. We had clear chances to score but unfortunately, we didn’t utilize them. We were in a hurry to score and as a result, we missed those chances,” he explained.



“If you see the goals that River Angels scored, they took their time to score and hence punished us for our lack of concentration. It was however a good game by all standards.



"It is our intention to qualify for the next stage of the competition so by all means we must win our next game which will see us to the semifinals depending on the results of the game between River Angels and AS Police. We are going all out to win.



“I know it is going to be tough. I am not underestimating any club but we are winning that game. All the clubs here are good because they are champions from their various countries but winning is our target.”



The team will play AS Police de Niamey in their next game on Friday, July 30, 2021 hoping to win and secure a semifinal place spot should River Angels beat AS Police on 27th July, 2021.



