La Liga celebrate Ghana target Inaki Williams as he turns 28

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inaki and Nico Williams arrive in Ghana amidst nationality switch



Ghana drawn in Group H of FIFA World Cup



2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21



Spanish-born Ghanaian, Inaki Williams, has had a year added to his age as he turns 28 on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.



The official handle of La Liga has celebrated the Athletic Bilbao forward with a brilliant goal he scored against Real Valladolid in the 2019/2020 season.



Inaki is expected to switch nationality and play for the Black Stars for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.



The GFA are said to made progress with his nationality switch process and the player could be available for a call-up for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers double-header against Angola.



The Athletic Bilbao striker is currently in Ghana for holidays after the 2021/2022 La Liga season came to a close in May 2022.



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has confirmed that in the coming days, the GFA will confirm some players born abroad who have completed their nationality switch.



“It’s an open secret that we have talked to a lot of players and I think at latest by next week, we would know who would like to join us,” Addo said.



“Surely, we would have to be very fast now because we have set a limit, if someone wants to join us he must be ready for the September window, and for that, we will need answers now."



He added that he would want to have the players ready for the international break in September.



“Hopefully we will know more by next week and we will see if we can get one or two players to try out during the September international break.”



