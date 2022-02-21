La Liga Ghana holds maiden event in Accra

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The maiden la Liga Ghana Fan Club event came off on Sunday, 13th February 2022 at the premises of Pub 16 at Racecourse in Accra.



The event which drew fans of the Spanish La Liga to witness the derby game between Barcelona and Espanol was intended to create awareness about the fan club and to popularize La Liga derbies among the Ghanaian public.



Derrick Ayim, the team leader of the La Liga Ghana Fan Club, expressed satisfaction with the turn-out and general success of the event.



"This was the first time and I must say I was impressed with how it was received. Like every other first event, we had some challenges but that didn't deter us from staying focused."



He added that "I must add that this whole event was sponsored by La Liga and organised in partnership with La Liga Fan Club Nigeria and we owe them lots of thanks."



He further disclosed that "We look forward to having more of these viewing sessions of the special derbies in La Liga".



Speaking on why they agreed to sponsor the program, La Liga’s Global Network Delegate to Nigeria and Ghana Desmond Chiji, said: "As part of our fan development in Ghana, La Liga is proud to further engage the fans, and we believe this kind of events will continue to improve and strengthen the relationship we have with them."



Some of the fans expressed delight with the event despite not seeing their team win on the day. They were full of gratitude to the organizers for "making their day." Others also grabbed some merchandise for correctly predicting the scoreline of the game.



If you wish to be a part of the fan club in Ghana, you may like the facebook page, La Liga Fan club-Ghana, or join the group on facebook to stay up to speed on its events.