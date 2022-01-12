LIVEUPDATES: Medeama vs Hearts of Oak (Ghana Premier League)

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Medeama welcomes defending champions, Accra Hearts of Oak at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa today, January 12, 2022.



This is the matchday five-fixture that was earlier postponed because of Accra Hearts of Oak’s campaign in the CAF Inter-Club competitions.



The Phobians currently occupy the 7th position on the league table and a win today in Tarkwa will take them to the 5th position thereby reducing the points between them and the league leaders to six.



Medeama on the other hand are 5th on the league table with 19 points and will be hoping to keep their home invincibility in the ongoing season against the Ghana Premier League champions.



Accra Hearts of Oak are yet to win a game in Tarkwa against the Mauve and Yellow in the past six football seasons.



Follow the live updates below:



