LIVEUPDATES: Ghana vs Nigeria (CHAN qualifiers)

Sports News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's coverage of the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Algeria 2022 qualifiers.



The Black Galaxies of Ghana host the Super Eagles B in the first leg of the final qualifying games on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The Galaxies haven't qualified for the Championship of African Nations since 2014 despite playing in the finals of the maiden edition of the tournament in Cote D’Ivoire in 2009.



Ghana made it to the final qualifying round after sweeping aside Benin 4-0 in a two-legged tie.



The Black Galaxies beat Benin 3-0 in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before finishing the job in Cotonou in the reverse fixture to give Ghana a 4-0 win.



Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored twice against Benin and will be leading the Galaxies as the main man in today's game.



Coach Annor Walker has assured Ghanaians of victory as the Nigerians have revenge on their minds after Ghana denied them a chance to play in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Follow the live updates below:



