Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament debate match-fixing and betting in Ghana football

Parliament resumed this week play videoParliament resumed this week

The Parliament of Ghana is discussing the match-fixing scandal that has rocked the Ghana Premier League.

The MPs are having a bite of the issue after the Ghana Football Association issued a verdict, condemning Ashgold and Inter Allies to the Division 2 of Ghana football.

The two clubs were sanctioned heavily by the FA after they were found guilty of fixing their matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The FA also punished the chairman of Ashgold and the CEO of the club for masterminding the match manipulation.

The said match ended 7-0 between Ashgold and Inter Allies with Hashmin Musah of Inter Allies scoring some ridiculous own goal.

