LIVESTREAMING: Nyantakyi, ex-GFA presidents speak on 'Saving Our Passion'

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three former Ghana Football Association, GFA, presidents are speaking on the state broadcaster about how to save football.



The programme titled "Saving Our Passion" is aimed at gleaning their experiences on how to reset the fortunes of football.



The show is hosted by veteran journalist Karl Tuffuor with Presidents Nyantakyi, Alhaji Nurudeen Jawula and Nana Brew Butler in the studios.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has joined via zoom and the current GFA president is also billed to contribute.



