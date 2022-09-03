You are here: HomeSports2022 09 03Article 1616354

Sports News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

LIVESTREAMING: Nigeria vs Ghana (CHAN Qualifiers)

Ghana are in action play videoGhana are in action

Watch live the actions at the Black Galaxies of Ghana play the CHAN Eagles of Nigeria in the last game of the 2022 CHAN Qualifiers.

Ghana won the first leg 2-0 and need to avoid a defeat at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to progress to the tournament.

The Black Galaxies come into the match with a 2-0 win in the first leg which was played in Ghana a week ago.

Nigeria on the other hand must overturn a 2-0 deficit to stand a chance of playing at this year's CHAN

Ghana XI vs Nigeria:

GK: Danlad Ibrahim
DF: Randoph, Korsah, Alhassan, Yiadom
MD: Kassim, Nsobilla, Bashiru, Awako (C),
ST: Abagna, Barnieh



