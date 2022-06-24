LIVESTREAMING: Nigeria vs Burkina Faso - U-17 WAFU Final

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Nigeria’s u-17 side come up against Burkina Faso in the final of the U-17 WAFU tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Nigeria has enjoyed a good campaign and has been tipped to win the tournament after their perfect start.



Nigeria defeated host Ghana by 4-2 in the opening fixture for the tournament before going ahead to beat Togo 3-1 in their second match to qualify out of the group stages as leaders.



The Nigerians continued their dominance in the semi-finals as they beat Ivory Coast by 3-1 to seal a final berth and qualify for the u-17 AFCON tournament.



The Burkinabe on the other hand started the tournament with a 2-1 win over Niger and later earned a 2-1 win over Benin in their second fixture.



Burkina Faso mounted a strong team to beat Ivory Coast by 4-2 to seal their qualification to the knockout phase after topping the group with 9 points.



The Burkinabe pipped Ghana by 1-0 in the semi-finals to make it to the final of the tournament.



Tonight’s match is expected to crown the tournament winner following a good campaign by both Nigeria and Burkina Faso.



