LIVESTREAMING: Japan vs Ghana (Kirin Cup)

Ghana locks horns with Japan in Game 2 of the Kirin Cup at the Misaki Park Stadium.



This will be the third meeting between the two in recent years. The previous two ended in a win each.



Japan's win came in 2013, beating Ghana 3-1 in a friendly while Ghana revenged the defeat with a 2-0 win in 2018.



After four years, the two countries lock horns again in a friendly but this time there is a trophy at stake.



Kirin Cup is a four nations tournament hosted by Japan. Ghana, Chile, and Tunisia are the three other participants in the competition.



Tunisia are through to the finals after beating 2-0 Chile in Game 1 and would wait to know their opponent for the final on June 14.



Australian referee, Kurt Ams has been appointed to officiate the match.



Kurt will be assisted by compatriot James Lindsay as Assistant line 1 and Jasem Abdulla Yousef Abdulla Al-Ali from the United Arab Emirates(UAE) as line 2.



The fourth official for the game is SATO Ryuji from Japan while Ahmed Eisa Mohamed Dawish from UAE will be in charge of the Video Assistant Referee.





