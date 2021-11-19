LIVESTREAMING: Hasaacas Ladies vs Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies - Champions League Final

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hasaacas Ladies goes head-to-head with Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the finals of the maiden edition of CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.



It's the best attacking side against the best defensive side of the tournament at the 30th June stadium.



Hasaacas ladies have scored 10 goals in four games, while Sundowns Ladies have conceded just once in four games.



The Hasmal girls, into their 10th final in the club's history, have won 8 out of their previous 9. Sundowns may be looking to become the second team to defeat the Ghanaian side in a final to clinch their fifth title in the club's history.



Hasaacas holds a record of 3 wins and a draw, the same as Sundowns who has picked up 3 wins and draw.



The final is already underway.



Watch it live via the link below



