LIVESTREAMING: Hasaacas Ladies vs Ampem Dakoa (Women's Premier League Final)

Sports News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League holders Hasaacas Ladies lock horns with Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the final of the 2021/22 Women’s Premier League.



Hassacas thrashed Ampem Darkoa when the two sides met in last season's final, beating their rivals 4-0.



This season, Hassacas emerged as the southern champions of the WPL while Ampem Darkoa won the Northern Zone to set up another final between the two.



The reigning champions head into the game as invisible after going unbeaten through the season.



For Ampem Darkoa, they lost three matches and head into the game as underdogs.



The winner of the tie will earn a ticket to represent Ghana at next season’s CAF Women's Champions League.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies forward, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah who has scored 12 goals this season is expected to turn up while Hasaacas count on Doris Boaduwaa to do magic for the 'Doo' girls upfront.



