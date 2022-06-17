LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Togo - U17 WAFU

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's under-17 team, the Black Starlets will take on their counterparts in Togo in the WAFU Zone B AFCON Qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, June 17, 2022.



The Black Starlets are in the same group with Togo and Nigeria.



The Starlets lost their first game 4-2 against Nigeria at the same venue on Saturday, June 11, 2022.



The Nigerians went ahead to defeat Togo 3-1 in their second match which was played at the Cape Coast Stadium.



With Nigeria topping the group, the Ghanaians have to beat Togo to seal qualification to the Semi-final of the tournament.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's team has been boosted with the inclusion of Ignitious Osei, while some former Black Stars players including Derek Boateng have all visited the team's camp to encourage them to qualify for the next round.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below



