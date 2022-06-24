LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Ivory Coast - U-17 WAFU 3rd place match

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Ghana's Under-17 side, the Black Starlets, come up against Ivory Coast in the 3rd place match of the U-17 WAFU tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Ghana's U-17 team suffered a painful 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the tournament from a penalty.



The Black Starlets made it to the knockout phase of the tournament, having bounced back from a 4-2 loss to Nigeria on an opening day to beat Togo 3-0 in the second game to seal a semi-final spot.



Ivory Coast also lost their semi-final clash by 3-1 to Nigeria in the match. The Ivorians qualified out of the group stages, having placed 2nd in their group.



The Ivorians qualified from a group which had three teams with 3 points each. The team managed to seal qualification with a goal advantage after earning a 3-1 win over Benin.



The Black Starlets are expected to redeem their image by winning the 3rd place fixture, although they would not be playing at the u-17 AFCON and the u-17 World Cup.



