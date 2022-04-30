LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Guinea (U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers)

Sports News of Saturday, 30 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Watch live the actions as the Black Maidens of Ghana host their Guinean counterparts at the Cape Coast Stadium.
The Black Maidens defeated the Guineans 3-1 in the first at the Stade Général Lansana Conté de Nongo in Conakry.
The game at home presents Ghana a chance to put the icing on the cake and claim a place at the FIFA World Cup.
The Maidens have appeared at the tournament 7 times with their best finish being 2012 edition
Watch the game being played at the Cape Coast Stadium below