Sports News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Guinea (U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers)

The Maidens won the first leg 3-1 play videoThe Maidens won the first leg 3-1

Watch live the actions as the Black Maidens of Ghana host their Guinean counterparts at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Maidens defeated the Guineans 3-1 in the first at the Stade Général Lansana Conté de Nongo in Conakry.

The game at home presents Ghana a chance to put the icing on the cake and claim a place at the FIFA World Cup.

The Maidens have appeared at the tournament 7 times with their best finish being 2012 edition

Watch the game being played at the Cape Coast Stadium below



