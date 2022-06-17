LIVESTREAMING: Ghana XI vs Arthur Legacy All Stars XI

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s football stars have gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium for the maiden edition of the All Stars XI match against the Ghana XI as part of the 2022 Calcio Trade Ball.



The match features players from the Black Stars like captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Boateng, David Accam and a host of others.



The match which is organized by football agent Oliver Arthur who is the brain behind Arthur Legacy features some of his players like Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Felix Afena Gyan, Afriyie Acquah, Godsway Donyoh and some other quality footballers.



One of the stars in the match is AC Milan’s Franck Kessie who is an Ivorian player.



Also expected to feature in the match is Southampton's Mohammed Salisu.



The match which is the first of its kind forms part of the 2022 Calcio Trade Ball award ceremony which would be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022.



Watch LIVESTREAM of the match below



