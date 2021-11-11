LIVESTREAMING: Ethiopia vs Ghana - 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Walias Ibx of Ethiopia come up against the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers this afternoon.



The Ethiopians host Ghana at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa since their stadium in Addis Ababa was banned by FIFA.



The Black Stars of Ghana defeated Ethiopia by a lone goal in Cape Coast in the first leg of their Group G encounter.



Mubarak Wakaso launched a powerful strike which went through the hand of the Walias Ibx goalkeeper to hand Ghana the maximum three points.



However, after that match Ghana lost three points to South Africa at the FNB stadium in a game which saw most players drop out due to the host nation being declared a red-listed country by the UK, where most of Ghana’s players ply their trade.



Ghana needs the three points in this game to keep their chase on group leaders, South Africa. Ethiopia has not won a game against the Black Stars since 2014.



