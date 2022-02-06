LIVESTREAMING: Egypt vs Senegal (LIVE COMMENTARY OF AFCON FINAL)

Sports News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Follow the live commentary of the final match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations between the Teranga Lions of Senegal and Pharaohs of Egypt.



It’s the Liverpool derby as Sadio Mane’s Senegal come up against Mohammed Salah’s Egypt in the final game of the 33rd edition of Africa’s prestigious football festival.



Both countries might not be the best in the tournament but have done enough to merit their place in the final.



Senegal got here by virtue of a 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso in the semi-final whiles Egypt labored to beat host nation Cameroon 3-1 on penalties.



Senegal have a chance to win their first AFCON trophy after missing out on three occasions where they made it to the finals.



Egypt on the other hand could make it eight victories out of ten finals if they get one over Senegal tonight.



Sadio Mane was great for Senegal in the semi-final and will have repeat or better that performance to help his country nick this trophy.



Salah knows that a victory today is will further his Ballon d’OR ambitions and will be gunning for it.



This sets up for a great game and GhanaWeb will make sure you miss no action.



