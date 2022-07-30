LIVESTREAMING: Benin vs Ghana Black Galaxies (CHAN Qualifiers)

Sports News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Benin host Ghana in the return leg of their Championship of African Nations Cup (CHAN) qualifier at the Amitie Stadium at 4:00 pm.



The Black Galaxies of Ghana defeated Benin by 3-0 in the first leg of the 2023 CHAN tournament scheduled to be staged in Algeria.



Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the first goal in the 25th minute via a penalty.



A cross from Asante Kotoko’s Imoro Ibrahim found Hearts of Oak’s Mohammed Alhassan to head home the second goal in the game.



Captain Gladson Awako later sealed it with a brilliant goal from the box to the surprise of Benin’s goalkeeper.



Following their 3-0 loss to Ghana, Benin will have to beat Ghana by a four-goal margin to secure qualification to the next round.



Ghana is keen on succeeding in the qualifiers to secure a ticket to play at the upcoming tournament.



The Black Galaxies made a historic final appearance at the first edition in Cote D’Ivoire 2009 following a 2-0 defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Ghana crashed out of the 2011 tournament in Sudan after going three matches without a win at the Group stage with the team’s last appearance coming in 2014 when the Black Galaxies lost 4-3 to Libya on penalties after a nerve-wracking goalless draw in regulation time.



