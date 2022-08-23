LIVESTREAMING: Asante Kotoko vs Al Hilal (Pre-season friendly)

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko begin their pre-season in Sudan with a friendly game against giants Al Hilal on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.



New captain Richard Boadu will lead Asante Kotoko from the tunnel for the first time in his footballing career after being promoted by the management of the club.



Asante Kotoko have already won two preseason games in Ghana and will want to use Al Hilal to prepare for the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.



The Porcupine Warriors will also play against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Super Cup on September 5, 2022, in front of their home fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Watch the game between Asante Kotoko and Al Hila below:



