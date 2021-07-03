LIVESTREAMING: 3rd edition of Ghana Football Awards

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2021 edition of the Ghana Football Awards is ongoing at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center.



The award ceremony is a recognition of the hard work of Ghanaian footballers and football clubs who stood out in the year under review.



The topmost award, Ghana Footballer of the Year is being competed by Black Stars players Andre Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, and Gladson Awako.



In all there are fourteen award categories celebrating Ghanaian footballers and clubs with different awards.



While the Ghana Footballer of the Year remains the flagship award, other categories such as the Homebased Football of the Year, Goal of the Year, Most Vibrant Club on Social Media and Club CEO of the Year are all likely to generate more excitement.



The ceremony will see a fusion of football and entertainment as some of Ghana’s topmost football stars have been lined up to perform at the event.







