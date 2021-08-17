LIVESTREAMING: 2022 Africa Cup of Nations draw

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

All is set for the official draw of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations which comes off in Cameroun in January next year.



24 teams will battle it out for the enviable tag of African Champions at the end of the competition but first, teams will this evening find out which opponents they need to get past in search of that tag and trophy.



From a Ghanaian perspective, Black Stars Head Coach C.K Akonnor and Head of the National teams' department Alex Asante have arrived in Cameroon for this evening's draw.



The draw which will take place at Palas de Congres Hotel in Younde will see the 24 participating teams divided into six groups of four.



Ghana are placed in Pot 2 with record champions Egypt, two-time holders Cote D’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea. Host Cameroon are in Pot 1 with champions Algeria, 2019 finalists Senegal, three-time champions Nigeria and 1976 champions Morocco.



The 24 qualified teams are allocated to four pots of six teams each, based on the FIFA/Coca Cola World Ranking released on 12th August (the last ranking released before the date of the draw).



