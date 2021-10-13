LIVESTREAMED: Wontumi Nationwide Sports with King Eben

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Renowned sports broadcaster King Eben sits with his pundits to discuss major issues in sports.



On the bill today is Ghana's back-to-back victory against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports and the National Sports Stadium in Harare.



The Black Stars had their second win under new coach Milovan Rajevac with a 1-0 victory over the Warriors of Zimbabwe.



Kweku Edilson, a pundit on the show, will explain to listeners the various tactical battles that aided Ghana’s win in the World Cup qualifiers.



King Eben sits with Collins Atta Poku (a lecturer at the Christian Service University) and Kweku Edilson.



Watch the programme below:



